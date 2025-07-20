Israeli Defense Minister: Southern Syria to Remain a Weapon-Free Zone

According to AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency - Abna - the "Jerusalem Post" quoted Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz as stating that the southern Syrian region must remain a weapon-free zone.

Katz, referring to Israel's distrust of Ahmed al-Shara, the head of the interim Syrian government, emphasized: "The groups targeting the Druze today will target Israel tomorrow."

He also announced his agreement with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to implement joint actions aimed at securing Israeli and American interests in the Middle East.

Katz said that during an effective meeting at the Pentagon, he discussed strategic and regional issues with his American counterpart.

In the same vein, Israeli media reported that two thousand Druze military and security personnel in the Israeli army have declared their readiness to fight alongside the Druze residing in the Syrian province of As-Suwayda.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Health of the Zionist regime has also announced that it is preparing to send medical equipment and medicines to the Syrian province of As-Suwayda. According to reports, these aids will be transferred through Israeli security and military agencies after obtaining the necessary permits.

Last Wednesday, Israel carried out extensive airstrikes on Damascus, targeting the Ministry of Defense buildings, the Army General Staff headquarters, and the vicinity of the Presidential Palace. Following these attacks, Israeli forces were moved to the occupied Golan Heights. Israeli officials claimed that these actions were taken to protect the Druze in southern Syria.

In this regard, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, stated in a video message that the Israeli army is working for the Druze in Syria.

In contrast, some Druze leaders in the As-Suwayda region have called for international intervention, which has included a direct request for aid from Israel.

According to reports, the Israeli army has announced that it hit several military targets in Damascus and around the Presidential Palace simultaneously with the attack on the Army General Staff headquarters. Other areas, including the cities of Qatana, Daraa, and the routes leading to these areas in southern Syria, were also targeted.

