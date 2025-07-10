Netanyahu: "If Trump hadn't been there, I wouldn't have won against Iran!"

According to Abna News Agency, quoting Al Jazeera, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime told the American channel Fox News: "I have great confidence in cooperating with President Trump and in potential alliances with our friends in the Middle East. The 'Abraham Accords' can expand, and a new reality can be created in the Middle East."

Benjamin Netanyahu, continuing this interview and reiterating his fantasies about victory in the 12-day aggression against Iran, claimed: "Without the presence of the great leader of the free world, President Trump, I would not have achieved victory in Iran. We defeated Iran and its axis, and the Middle East is now different after the 12-day war."

He further added in his ramblings: "Iran had one year to build more than one nuclear bomb. President Trump wisely used force against Iran, and after this attack, we have many peaceful results to use."

In another part of his interview with Fox News, and contrary to reports even from American media regarding the unsuccessful nature of the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, Netanyahu claimed: "Our information indicates that Iran's enriched uranium is buried underground, and there is no sign to prove otherwise. I do not believe that Iran currently has nuclear capabilities and it knows well that if it tries to return to the nuclear program, we might repeat what happened."

The Prime Minister of the occupying regime, without mentioning the cyber and intelligence attacks on this regime's infrastructure, which have also been confirmed by internal circles of this regime, claimed: "Israel is now one of the two global powers in cybersecurity, and we will surpass China thanks to our brains and initiative."

